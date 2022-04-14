Bollinger Funeral Home
N. DEAN PARKINS, 87, of Charleston passed away on Sunday, April 10. He was born on July 7, 1934 at home along with his twin sister, Jean, to the late Wilda Fisher Parkins and Shelbv Parkins.
Surviving, wife of 60 years, Doris Anne Means Parkins; sons, Steven Parkins, wife Lorna, Paul Parkins; daughter, Susan Parkins Knecht; six grandchildren, Lucas Nathan Parkins, wife Alexandra of VA, Shelby-Parkins Kendall, husband, Nelson of Chicago, IL, Cassie Anne Parkins of Chicago, IL, Davis William Parkins of Richmond, VA, Kalie Renae Knecht of California, William Carl Knecht of Charleston, WV; twin sister, Jean Parkins Grade of Sheboygan, WI and many wonderful cousins, nieces & nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Janet Parkins Thompson; brother-In-law, Joseph Thompson; brother, Doyle L. Parkins; sister-in-law, Betty Parkins; brother-in-law, Roger Grade; niece, Terri Thompson Small.
Dean attended Watts Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1952. He attended University of Cincinnati and graduated from Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston). The day after he graduated from college he was drafted into the US Army and spent a total of 35 years, retiring as a Sargent Major. He was retired from the Right of Way Division as Property Manager in the WV Department of Highways and was a member Central United Methodist Church serving in many ways. Later in life he became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Dean spent many years as a Boy Scout Leader and was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge in which he held many offices over the years, a member of Right of Way Association & the WV Military Retirees Association.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with military honors being carried out.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given to the Boy Scouts of America, 2829 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25311 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2626 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.