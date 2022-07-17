Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
NANCY (SMITH) JEWELL, 85, of Charleston, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Bellaire of Devonshire in Scott Depot, WV. Nancy was born August 3, 1936 in Kalong, WV. She was the daughter of the late Homer S. and Virginia K. Smith, and was also preceded in death by her sister Lynn Durst.
Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Post high school Nancy graduated from flight attendant school. She was a resident of Charleston, WV and was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education after 28 years of service having worked as a secretary at Fort Hill and Valley Grove Elementary schools. Nancy was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Point Pleasant, WV and faithfully served the Charleston community through the Manna Meal outreach of St. John's Episcopal Church. She was a member of the Col. Charles Lewis Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fort Hill Garden club. She shared her love of gardening, baking, cooking and animals with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by two sons and daughter-in-laws, Greg A. (Jan) Jewell of Free Union, VA, Eric S. (Tina) Jewell of Calhoun, GA, and one daughter Heather J. (Paul) Casto of Buchanan, VA, her six grandchildren Mallorie Jewell, Ryan Jewell, Megan Jewell, Emily Jewell, Casey (Mark) McCleod, Mason Martin, and great-granddaughter Lillian Jewell. She is also survived by a niece, Susan Patrick and three nephews Tom Jewell, John Jewell, and Kevin Durst along with three great nieces and three great nephews.
Service will be 7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, WV. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the memory care staff of Bellaire.