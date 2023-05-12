Bollinger Funeral Home
NAOMI RUTH TAYLOR SKILES, 89, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Ruth was born in Charleston on October 29, 1933 to the late Lloyd Elton Taylor and Virginia Elizabeth Hess Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Skiles; sisters, Iris McLaughlin, Doris Butler, Lois Dawson; brother, Lloyd Taylor; daughter, Susan Beth Skiles; son, Kenna Skiles; and great granddaughter, Riley Ruth Paas.
Ruth was a Christian, attending Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where she loved the ministry sanctuary choir and loved the teaching of Pastor Jesse Waggoner. She was employeed by Frankenbergers for 10 years, Palmers Shoes for 10 years, and the Kanawha County Board of Education for 6 years. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Ruth is survived by her children, Carmen White (Myron) of Kenna, Stanley (Teresa) of Williamstown, Jan Paas (Arno) of Charleston with whom she made her home and Dr. Jeffery Skiles (Emily) of Winchester VA; grandchildren, Erica Fisher (Derek), Heather Freas (Cody), Andrew Paas (Kaala), Justin Skiles, Jennifer Skiles, Laura Utt (Nate), Molly James (Chris), Hillary Hall (James), Alex Paas (Allison), Caroline Skiles, John Morgan Skiles, Wren Skiles, Hanna Skiles; 24 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Bollinger Funeral Home, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
