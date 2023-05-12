Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

NAOMI RUTH TAYLOR SKILES, 89, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Ruth was born in Charleston on October 29, 1933 to the late Lloyd Elton Taylor and Virginia Elizabeth Hess Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, James Skiles; sisters, Iris McLaughlin, Doris Butler, Lois Dawson; brother, Lloyd Taylor; daughter, Susan Beth Skiles; son, Kenna Skiles; and great granddaughter, Riley Ruth Paas.

Recommended for you