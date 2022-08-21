Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

NAZIRA JOSEPH, 97, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens after a short illness. Nazira was born September 4, 1924 to Fares and Wadiha Neccuzi in Conselheiro Lafaiete, Brazil. The family moved to Belo Horizonte to better meet the medical needs of her mother. Nazira assisted her mother in raising her siblings and eventually took on full parental responsibilities after the deaths of both her mother and father. She worked as a school teacher while remaining in Brazil until 1949. With the assistance of her namesake aunt who lived in Charleston, WV, she arranged to move the family to the United States. She always remained in contact with family and friends in Brazil and loved the times when they exchanged visits.

In 1951 she married Joseph Thomas Joseph and they started a long and blessed life together. They raised four sons and lovingly shared in the lives of their large extended family. Known affectionately as Sitty to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and Auntie to her many nieces and nephews, her strong dedication to family was admired by all who knew her.

Tags

Recommended for you