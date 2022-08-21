Bollinger Funeral Home
NAZIRA JOSEPH, 97, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022 at Brookdale Charleston Gardens after a short illness. Nazira was born September 4, 1924 to Fares and Wadiha Neccuzi in Conselheiro Lafaiete, Brazil. The family moved to Belo Horizonte to better meet the medical needs of her mother. Nazira assisted her mother in raising her siblings and eventually took on full parental responsibilities after the deaths of both her mother and father. She worked as a school teacher while remaining in Brazil until 1949. With the assistance of her namesake aunt who lived in Charleston, WV, she arranged to move the family to the United States. She always remained in contact with family and friends in Brazil and loved the times when they exchanged visits.
In 1951 she married Joseph Thomas Joseph and they started a long and blessed life together. They raised four sons and lovingly shared in the lives of their large extended family. Known affectionately as Sitty to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and Auntie to her many nieces and nephews, her strong dedication to family was admired by all who knew her.
Nazira loved to read and enjoyed working daily crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, and quilting. She loved to make outfits for her granddaughters and nieces. Her hand-stitched Christmas ornaments that she gave every year will be forever cherished. Nazira was well known for her cooking skills and her ability to prepare for large numbers. Her home was the place to be for the extended family on all the major holidays. Her cooking legacy lives on with the recipes she left to her family, especially Lebanese and Brazilian dishes.
Nazira was an avid sports fan and attended all her children's games. She performed volunteer work to support their teams, schools, and leagues. She also enjoyed watching sports on television especially soccer and college football. With the number of kids who played in her yard and the family members and friends she would baby sit, she became a very good "referee", organizer, entertainer, and snack maker.
Nazira's strong Catholic faith was a driving force in her life. In 1999 she and her husband Joe received the St. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award for their service to the parish. This was in recognition of their tireless support efforts, some of which included fundraising events, cooking, and her specialty, the Easter Egg Factory. She maintained her active life while never having a driver's license. She would catch the local bus or walk and only occasionally ask for a ride.
A single word that can describe Nazira would be "humble". She was always soft spoken but her words taught strong lessons. She never complained and was always concerned for your well-being and that of your family. When referring to her long and blessed life and her ability to overcome an occasional health set-back, she called herself a "tough cookie." She touched the lives of many who will always love and remember her. She was truly an angel among us that God has called back to heaven.
In addition to her husband of 63 years, Nazira was preceded in death by her grandson, John Michael Joseph, granddaughter, Christina Maria Joseph, brothers John Neccuzi and Emil Neccuzi, and sister Maria O'Dell.
She is survived by: son, Thomas (Kathleen) of West Chester, Ohio; son, Albert (Marsha) of Charleston; son, Lawrence (Elizabeth) of Tampa, Florida; son, Christopher of South Charleston; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and many cousins both in the United States and Brazil.
Nazira's family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Charleston Gardens for the loving care they provided and the compassion shown to her. They are also grateful to Hospice for their comforting care during the final weeks.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 6th St., Charleston, with the Father Bill Petro officiating. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.