Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

NORTON BROOKS BASHLOR,74, of Elkview, passed away suddenly at home, on April 7, 2023. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.

Born August 8, 1948, he was a lifelong resident of the Elk River Valley, Kanawha County.

Tags

Recommended for you