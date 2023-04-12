NORTON BROOKS BASHLOR,74, of Elkview, passed away suddenly at home, on April 7, 2023. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.
Born August 8, 1948, he was a lifelong resident of the Elk River Valley, Kanawha County.
Norton was preceded in death by his parents, Norton Alexander Bashlor and Delsie Amazetta Bashlor; his maternal grandmother, Mattie Harmon; his father-in-law, Charles W. Pauley and mother-in-law, Hilda E. Pauley; brother, Karl H. Bashlor; sister, Carol F. Sullivan; the Twins; brother Edward Bashlor and sister Martha Bashlor.
Norton is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Charlene F. Bashlor; goddaughter, Lindsay Lee Scott; brother Richard Bashlor and Richard's wife, Claudia Kay Bashlor; sister-in-law, Cheryl Pauley; as well as extended family members and loved ones.
Norton was a 1967 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, Clendenin WV. He is best remembered for playing "Iron Man Football", meaning he played first string offense and defense, rarely leaving the game. As a Senior Football Team Captain, he considered his fellow team members as family. Norton's love for the sport was shared by his wife. The couple were WVU Football Season ticket holders for 28 years.
Norton was a US Navy SeaBee, trained in welding, construction and fighting.
In the late 1960's he worked for the Diamond Department Store as a professional carpet installer.
Norton was also quick to remind you that he worked for singer, Reba McEntire, setting up the stage and electronics for three of her concerts.
He was a third generation plumber and worked 38 years for the Kanawha County Board of Education, retiring as Supervisor of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Asbestos Removal.
Life changed in 1992 for Norton and Charlene with the birth of their Goddaughter, Lindsay. They now had a child to care for, love and cherish. For the next 30 years, life was Lindsay. She was his greatest joy and he was her Hero, her "Papa".
Norton and Charlene shared their love of his cooking, fishing, and their many pets. Dogs, cats, chickens, ducks, peacocks, rabbits, ferrets, parrots, and "Sparky" the deer. Norton's favorite, his 23-pound Tuxedo cat, "Stuart".
But without a doubt his life centered around his loving, devoted wife, Charlene. They were always a couple, a team, seen together forever holding hands.
Norton will be remembered as a hard worker, outstanding husband, and one of the kindest souls you could ever know.
A Graveside Service to remember Norton will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the West Virginia Mausoleum Chapel, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m., at the cemetery.
Bollinger Funeral Home, is honored to be serving the Bashlor family again.
