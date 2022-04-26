Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
PAMELA J. MOORE, 68, of Charleston, WV, passed away after a sudden illness while surrounded by family and friends on Friday, April 22, 2022.
Pam was predeceased by her late husband Rick Moore and her parents Robert and Gwendolyn Claar. She is survived by her stepson, Chad Moore (Julie) of North Carolina; brothers Jarrell E. Fulks (Debbie) of Charleston, Danny Foster (Bobbi) of Charleston; grandchildren, Cody Moore and Brandon Moore (Lyndsey) of North Carolina; great grandchildren Landon Thomas, Jack Thomas and Brynlee James Moore all of North Carolina.
Pam was employed at the WV Primary Care Association for 35 years as their Member Relations Coordinator. She had dedicated her life's work to supporting and living out the mission of Community Health Centers and believed every person, adults and especially children should never be denied health care services.
Pam had numerous friends and had the ability to make all feel as if they were the most important person in her life. She loved laughing, flowers, sunshine and being near water, especially sitting on boat docks. She had time for everyone, was always engaged and formed deep personal bonds with so many because of her kind and nurturing spirit.
Special gratitude to Dr. Matthew Weimer of Valley Health Systems, the caring staff at CAMC General Hospital on 4 Central and the Hospice Center staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Please join us in remembering Pam for the positive impact she made on so many. Service will be 12 noon Wednesday April 27, 2022 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family ceremony and burial will be held at Graceland Memorial Park.