PATRICIA ANN HAGA ACORD, 86, of Charleston, WV, peacefully went to be with the Lord at home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Born July 24, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Delma Haga and Berlie Athey Haga of Oak Hill, WV and the wife for 57 years of the late David L. Acord, her beloved husband.
Pat was a kind and faithful woman who instilled the love of God in her family and brought joy to all who knew her. Her beautiful smile, kind heart, giving spirit, quiet strength and love of life will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, Kris Acord Meadows (Mike) of Brentwood, Tennessee, Bobbi Acord Noland (Sam) of Atlanta, Georgia and David L. Acord II (Sue) of Charleston, WV. Pat also is survived by her loving grandchildren (Chelsea, Taylor, Mason, Jennifer and David III), nieces and nephews and many special friends.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Bollinger Funeral Home in Charleston, WV. Officiating will be Dr. Archie Snedegar. A private burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park Cemetary in St. Albans, WV. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.