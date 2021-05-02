PATRICIA ANN HALSTEAD, 77, of Charleston, daughter of the late Arley and Mary Agnes Canterbury, died Monday April 26, 2021 at the Eastbrook Center, Charleston.
She was retired from Drug Emporium, Charleston, and was a lifelong resident of Charleston.
Surviving, sister, Jean Myers (Jake); nephew, Mac Myers (Heather) and their son, Noah.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday May 4, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Carl "Bo" Terrell, Sr. officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.