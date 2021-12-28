PATRICIA BAUGHMAN, of Winston Salem, NC, formerly of Charleston, WV left her earthly home on December 18, 2021. She was born in June of 1935 in Charleston, WV to the late Nelson and Kettie Norman Spencer of Swandale, WV and was the youngest of five children. Patsy was a proud 1952 graduate of Clay County High School in Clay, WV. She was faithful in keeping in touch with her high school forever friends and organizing the class reunions. In January 1953, Patsy married Herald, who was also her high school sweetheart and the love of her life. She worked for the Elk River Coal and Lumber Co. before working as a secretary for the Prosecuting Attorney for Clay County in Clay, WV. Patsy and Herald then moved to South Charleston, WV where they spent the majority of their married lives. Patsy worked as a secretary at Union Carbide before they started raising their family. She was a dedicated wife, homemaker, mother and friend to her three daughters, grandmother, and a loyal friend. As her family grew, Pasty assumed the roles of Brownie leader, majorette mom, band and church trip chaperone, seamstress, pianist, cook, and caregiver to Herald. She was the ideal role model. The joy of her life was her walk of faith and exhibiting the sacrificial love for her family and those in need, especially through her personal card ministry. She was a proud 50 year member of Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, WV where she played the piano for her Sunday school class and served for years on the deaconess board. After moving to Winston Salem, she and Herald joined the Ardmore Baptist Church family and found faithful friends serving God.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Herald R. Baughman; her eldest brother, Foster Spencer and sisters, Iona Pospisil and Nancy Phillips. She is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Solomon and her husband, Mark of Dublin, OH; Cheryl Kline and her husband, Rev. Daniel, of West Grove, PA; and Susan Harrah and her husband David of High Point, NC. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Christopher (Hannah) Solomon, Jennifer Solomon (Chris McKinney), Alicia Hendrickson (Chuck), Joshua Kline, Nicole Harrah (Bryce Newsome) and Neil Harrah (Rebecca Flanyak). Also left to cherish her memories are her brother Nelson (Babe) Spencer, nephews and nieces who were so faithful to check on her, her very special next door neighbors, friends from Calvary and Ardmore Baptist Church, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held in the Upper Chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV on December 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Dr. Paul Mullen of Ardmore Baptist Church officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston Salem, NC 27103 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27103.
The family also expresses with a heart full of gratitude its appreciation to Patsy's very special neighbors Danny and Harry for helping to make it possible for Patsy to remain in her home and to the pastors, staff and members of Ardmore Baptist Church for providing friendship and spiritual guidance.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at Ardmore Baptist Church. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.