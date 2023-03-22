PATRICIA L. ROUSH of Charleston, departed from this Earth and went to her Heavenly home on March 19, 2023.
She was born in Clay County, West Virginia on August 21, 1947, to James M. And Lucille M. (Dawson) Wooddell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Delbert J. Roush, Jr.; her daughter, Samantha; father in law, Delbert J. Roush, Sr.; mother in law, Audra E. Nelson; sister, Ella Mae Stewart; brothers, Robert, Kelly, Homer and Jimmy Wooddell.
She was a member of Starcher Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Charleston Chapter No: 88, Order of the Eastern Star.
She was a past beautician, member of the Democratic Executive Committee, and employee of the State of West Virginia in the Division of Personnel and the Kanawha County Prosecutors Office.
Surviving Patty are her son, Delbert J. Roush, III of Charleston; daughter in law, Jennifer Roush of Charleston; her grandchildren, that put sparkle in her eyes, Mason, and Brooklyn; brothers, Harry Wooddell (Wendi) of Winter Haven, FL, Arthur "Buck" Wooddell (Sheila) of Ohio; sisters, Cledith Beard (Carl) of Cross Lanes, Drema Cunningham of South Charleston, Joy DeMoss (Randy) of Birch River; her nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Bollinger Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Moore Jr., and Pastor Art Wooddell officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Bollinger Funeral Home.
Flowers bloom and wither away, but children needing medical treatment through the Shriners Hospital will last forever. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Beni Kedem Shrine Transportation Fund at P.O. Box 2589, Charleston WV 25329, or do a random act of kindness for your fellowman, and smile and say, "This is for you, Patty" as she never met a stranger and had such a loving, giving heart.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith." 2 Timothy. 4:7.
