Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

PATRICIA L. ROUSH of Charleston, departed from this Earth and went to her Heavenly home on March 19, 2023.

She was born in Clay County, West Virginia on August 21, 1947, to James M. And Lucille M. (Dawson) Wooddell.

Tags

Recommended for you