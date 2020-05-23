PATRICIA LEWIS CLARK LOWMAN, 81, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of John Edward and Marcia Mooney Lewis on October 9, 1938, and spent most of her childhood in Nellis, an idyllic coal camp community in Boone County.
Pat was predeceased by her parents; her only sibling, John E. Lewis Jr.; and her first husband and father of her children, Bernard H. Clark.
She is survived by Dr. Charles Lowman, her husband and companion since 2008, and her daughters, Leah Payne and husband Allen Payne of Crown City, Ohio, Dr. Karen Clark Gerbo and husband Dr. Robert Gerbo of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Tricia Clark and husband Kevin Kinder of Charleston.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Dr. Rachel Yung and husband Dr. Marco Yung of London, Kentucky, Megan Midkiff and husband Jon Caleb Midkiff of Ona, Andrew Edwards of Charleston, Robert Gerbo of New York City, Michael Gerbo of Morgantown, Kathyrn Gerbo of Morgantown and Jillian Kinder of Charleston. Additionally, she is survived by two great-grandchildren and a host of extended family, including her sister-in-law, Kay Craft; nephews, Dr. John Lewis and Garth Clark; and nieces, Marty Mullins and Cathy Clark Moore, as well as many cousins and Charlie's children, J.D., John, Jeff, Jeb and Jill.
Pat attended Sherman High School in Boone County, but moved prior to her senior year to Montcoal, another coal camp community in Raleigh County, where she graduated from Marsh Fork High School in 1956.
At 17, she moved to Charleston and attended nursing school at the Charleston General School of Nursing, graduating in 1959 as a registered nurse (RN.) In 1979, as a mom and working full-time, Pat earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree (BSN) from West Virginia University. Her career spanned stints as a floor nurse at Charleston General, as an LPN instructor at Garnet Career Center and as Director of Nursing at Highland Hospital in Charleston. Her patients were never far from her heart. She was caring, devoted and helpful, but also quite practical. Growing up in a coal camp developed a strong sense of caregiving and community for Pat. Her decision to become a nurse was rooted in the need to help others.
As a mom, she was the same. Although, as any nurse's child knows, unless you were bleeding profusely or had a broken bone, you were fine with a band-aid and a kiss.
Pat lived her entire adult life in Charleston, loved the West Virginia mountains, The Greenbrier and the beaches of South Carolina. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and active in the choir for decades. Later in her life, she attended services at Bream Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Brad Henry for his care of our mom over the years and also the caregivers at the Hodges Center for their devotion to "Nurse Pat."
Due to the current health crisis, a private service for immediate family will be held at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. The Reverend Dr. Jay Parkins will officiate. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Virginia University Foundation directed to the School of Nursing at P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507.
Bollinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.