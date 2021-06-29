PHYLLIS ROBERTA MULLINS MCCORMICK, 88, of St. Albans, WV died on Thursday, June 24th at CAMC General Division following a short illness.
She was born in Kanawha County on October 1, 1932 to the late Lee A. Mullins and Ethel Evans Mullins.
She retired from CAMC General as an LPN following 35 years of service. She was a faithful member of Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church until her health prevented her attendance. She loved the Lord and thanked him for every day that he gave her on this earth. She was a very strong and independent woman throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest McCormick, her son, James Robert McCormick, brothers Oliver Mullins, Harold Mullins, Charles Mullins, Denver Mullins and James Mullins and a special niece, Karen Allen.
She is survived by her sons, Danny (Leslie) McCormick of Liberty, WV and Curtis (Penny) McCormick of Wytheville, VA and a daughter, Janet (Ron) Simpson of Russell, KY, nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, three of whom she considered as her own children (Darrell Mullins, Susan Macy and Gina Guy), special friend, Robin McLaughin, and sister-in-law, Betty Kirkpatrick.
Service will be noon on Thursday, July 1 at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, WV with Rev. Larry Young officiating. Internment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.