R. T. "TAM" MALLORY, Jr., 74, of Charleston, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston. He was retired as a rehabilitation counselor for the WV Rehabilitation Center, Institute, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. R. T. Mallory, Sr and Ernestine "Tina" Mallory.
Surviving, wife, Linda Mallory; daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jae Curtis; grandson, Odin of Poolesville, MD; son Eric Mallory of St. Cloud, FL.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in handling the arrangements.