RALPH E (EDDIE-BOB) BEVIS, born April 27, 1949 left this world for a better place on June 11, 2021 following a short illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph A Bevis and Phyllis J Boggs.
He is survived by his daughters Michelle Flynn and Samantha Brown, son in laws John and Tim. Granddaughters Jenna, Aryanna and Londynn. Sisters Mary Anna Murdock and Margaret Boggs. Uncle Butch and Cousin Vicki, his State Electric and Red Carpet Families, life long friends and of course his Grand dog Ollie.
Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Bollinger Funeral Home 420 Lee Street W. Charleston, WV 25302. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m., Thursday until service time at the funeral home.