Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
RALPH FRANK LAUERMAN, JR., 72, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, at home after a long and valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by family and lifelong friends.
Ralph was born on February 13, 1950, in Steubenville, OH. He graduated from Marshall University in 1972 with a Business Administration degree. He was employed by New York Life Insurance Company as a sales development manager. He was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Counselor. He retired from NYL in 2005.
Ralph volunteered at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association by fostering numerous litters of kittens. He attended Bream Presbyterian Church. He loved woodcrafting, gardening, and spoiling his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome with his wife.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Gail, two children, and five grandchildren: daughter, Tara (Korey) Skidmore and granddaughters Kayla and Amanda of Cross Lanes, WV; son, Brian (Logan) Lauerman and grandchildren Chase, Kiersten, and Tyler of Hurricane, WV; three sisters, Gloria Politi of Charleston, Eleanor (Tom) Walker of Hurricane, Marian (Ron) McArtor of Greenfield, Indiana; brother, Phillip Lauerman (Janet) of Charleston; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom he adored.
Ralph's impact on his children and grandchildren will be forever remembered and honored through his love of family and by their unconditional love for each other. The family will accept visitors from 12 to 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 25, at Bream Presbyterian Church (317 Washington St. W), followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m., and a reception luncheon at 2 p.m. For those attending, masks are required while in the building.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Bream Presbyterian Church Food Pantry (PO Box 6127, Charleston, WV, 25325) or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV, 25311).
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.