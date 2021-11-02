Bollinger Funeral Home
RAYMOND MAXWELL STRICKER "MATTHEW", 86, of Charleston, passed on to be with the Lord, Friday, October 29, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born, in Charleston, West Virginia to the late Benedict & Ella Murphy Stricker and was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Dorothy Dale Stricker, daughter-in-law, Misty Humphreys Stricker, and his beloved Boxer, Max.
Surviving, his wife of 46 years, Helena Olson Stricker; step-daughter, Cynthia (Judy) McFarland; sons, Timothy Stricker, Larry (Renay) Stricker, Mark Stricker; daughter, Rebecca (Mike) Pritt; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.
Raymond was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Elkview High School in 1954 and served in the 130th Air National Guard for eight years with the military police. He retired from the United States Postal Service with thirty-five years of service and was a member of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a treasurer. He enjoyed all sports and observing the wildlife.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Oakridge Center (Complete Care) and Kanawha Hospice for the compassionate care provided for Raymond. He was fond of everyone he met and considered everyone his family including his church family.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. West, Charleston, WV 25302, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner and Pastor David Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.