RICHARD "WAYNE" GRIFFITH, 73, went home to be with the Lord on February 2nd, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Wayne was born to Joseph Griffith and Ineze Curry-Griffith in Madison (Boone County) West Virginia. He was a graduate of Scott High School, attended Glenville State College, proudly served in the United States Army and enjoyed a fulfilling career in the trucking industry where he met his beloved wife Brenda Griffith.
Wayne was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed singing in the church choir, all things Mountaineer football and could be found in front of his easel painting passionately in his spare time. He was a great storyteller who brought joy, laughter and faith to all who were blessed enough to cross his path.
Wayne is survived by his dearest wife and best friend Brenda Griffith, sister Vera Griffith, son Scott Griffith, daughter Heather Griffith, adopted daughter Monica Jimenez-Elder; grandchildren Arianna Griffith, Nick Layne, Matt Layne; adopted granddaughter Helena Jimenez-Elder; fur sons Grizzly and Gizmo and his extended family at Maranatha Baptist church and bus ministry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by three brothers; Bob Griffith, Gene Griffith, Larry Griffith and two sisters Louis Hill and Diana Griffith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 16th, 2021, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 1 Maranatha Acres, Charleston, WV 25312 with Pastor Kevan Bartlett. The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m., at the church. Burial at Memory Gardens, Madison. The family will accept flowers or donations to the Maranatha Baptist Church Bus Ministry. There will be a strict mask and social distancing mandate.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.