RICHARD LEWIS PARMELEE, age 79, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away March 20, 2022 in Scott Depot, West Virginia. He was born May 5, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, the oldest of 3 children born to William Lewis Parmelee and Hazel Virginia Payne.
He graduated from James Lick High School in San Jose, California with the class of 1960. He married Sandra Lynne Carpenter on May 5, 1961. They raised 5 children and later divorced.
He worked in banking starting as a teller and retired from the Treasury Department working for the Comptroller of the Currency as a national bank examiner.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many different capacities in the wards where they lived including serving as Bishop of the Calvert Ward in the Suitland Maryland Stake.
He was an avid reader and loved most sports but his favorites were baseball and football. He was dedicated to the San Francisco Giants who he followed throughout his life and also the San Francisco 49ers. He coached youth soccer and basketball through the years his children were growing. In later years he enjoyed golf as he retired to Myrtle Beach, SC and even scored a hole in one.
He is survived by two daughters and two sons and their spouses-Linda and Jim Leary (Jessup, MD), Debra and Reed Nelson (Charleston, WV), Rick and Toni Parmelee (Kennewick, WA) and Brian and Tina Parmelee (Aurora, CO); and 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren; brother Keith William Parmelee (Tina), sister-in-law Florence Mae Smith Parmelee (Ronald).
He was preceded in death by his son Jeffry Allen Parmelee, father & mother, brother Ronald LeRoy Parmelee, sister-in-law Deborah Parmelee (Keith) and former spouse Sandra Lynne Parmelee.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.