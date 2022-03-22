Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
RICHARD WYATT "RICK" "RICKY" CROUSER, 68, of South Charleston, West Virginia, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on March 15, 2022 at Hospice House at CAMC Memorial Hospital from heart failure and kidney failure.
Rick was predeceased by his parents Robert "Bob" Crouser and Nancy Wyatt Crouser, his grandparents Rex and Chelya Crouser and William and Helen Wyatt, several aunts and uncles, and his dog Ernie.
Rick will be sadly missed by brothers Robert "Robby" Crouser II of South Charleston and Randy Crouser of Cross Lanes, along with Randy's wife Amy; aunts Jeannette O'Brien, Ruth Catlett, and Gwen Crouser; uncle Tom Crouser Sr.; cousins Stanley Wyatt, Pat McGinnis, Joe Wyatt, Eddie Crouser, Betsy Douce, Chip Brown, Tim Brown, Mike Wyatt, Pam Finley, Tom Wyatt, Tom Crouser Jr. and their spouses; several second and third cousins; niece Devin and nephews Dustin and Dylan; grand-niece Willow; and friends.
Born September 1, 1953, Rick was the first of three children of Nancy and Bob Crouser. Growing up on Charleston's west side in the Allen Addition Hillsdale section off Westmoreland Road, Rick attended Taft Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High, and Stonewall Jackson High, graduating from Stonewall with the class of 1971. He was a hard-working student, faithfully doing his homework at the mahogany desk in his bedroom every night. As a Boy Scout, with the help of friends and family Rick raised $375 to fly to Idaho in a chartered jet full of local Scouts to attend the national Scout Jamboree. A few years later Rick reached the rank of Eagle Scout. Rick always loved guitar and banjo music, playing both and listening to the music of Glen Campbell and others. An avid Cincinnati Reds fan, Rick played Little League baseball and church basketball (Bream Presbyterian).
After high school, Rick got a degree in English Literature at the University of Charleston (Morris Harvey College). Later he went to work for the state tax department and was there for more than two decades.
We celebrate the life of Richard Crouser because he was our brother, our cousin, our uncle, our friend.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bollinger Funeral Home (formerly Wilson Funeral Home) in Charleston. Service will be Thursday, March 24 at 2 p.m., also at Bollinger, followed by burial at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers or food the family suggests donations be made to the ASPCA, PETA, or the American Heart Association.