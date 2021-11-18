Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
ROBERT E. (BOB) GREENLEAF, 75 of Charleston, WV passed away unexpectedly at home Friday, November 12, 2021. He was born January 11, 1946 in Charleston, the son of the late Sidney and Josephine Greenleaf.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Marlene B. Greenleaf. He is also survived by his two children, BJ Greenleaf of Milton and Rob Greenleaf and wife, Heather, of Kitty Hawk, NC and his adoring granddaughter, MacKenzie.
Bob was a proud graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and West Virginia State University. Upon graduation Bob had a successful career with the state of West Virginia.
Great memories were made with Bob any time you had the opportunity to be with him. Whether it was boating on Summersville Lake, cruising with his family, golfing with his lifelong friends, attending SJHS reunions, snow skiing, cheering and tailgating during Marshall football season or Bob proudly showing off one of his sports cars, most recently his Corvette. He made a positive impact on many lives.
A private celebration of Bob's life is planned for a later date. Donations in Bob's memory can be made by sending a donation to the Mountain Mission, 1620 Seventh Ave., Charleston, WV 25387, or by visiting mountainmission.com
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.