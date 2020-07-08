ROBERT LOUIS VanHOFF, 74, passed away suddenly on July 5th, 2020, at his home in Charleston, WV.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rose Corey VanHoff. He was a devoted father to his three children, Jennifer Childress (Scott) of Marietta, GA, Amy Gillian (Jason) of Durham, NC, and Corey VanHoff (Karen) of Columbus, OH. He was a loving "G-Pops" to five grandchildren: Jennifer's children, Katie and Jack; Amy's children, Louis and Oliver; and Corey's child, Kimberly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Carrie Ramsey VanHoff; brother, Jack VanHoff; sister, Susan Fowler.
Robert was born in St. Albans and graduated from St. Albans High School. He then entered the Navy, stationed in New London, CT. He was honorably discharged after serving for four years and returned to Charleston to attend Morris Harvey College. He traveled all over the east coast with Shopsmith Tools, and ended his working career with the WV Lottery at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, and playing with his grandchildren.
He is also survived by his two sisters, Dorothy Stone of Scottsmoor, FL, and Louise Jenkins of Nitro; brother, James VanHoff of Cocoa Beach, FL; and their children.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10th, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street, Charleston, WV. Please observe social distancing and please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association or Mountain Mission.