ROBERT W. CLAAR, 89 of Charleston passed on June 16, 2021 of a sudden illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred B. and Gertrude Hanson Claar; two brothers; Charles Claar, David Claar and sister Carolyn Hunter. Two days following Bob's passing, his beloved wife Gwenn of nearly 70 years joined him in death.
He is survived by his children; Jarrell E. Fulks (Debbie) of Charleston, Pamela Moore of Charleston and Danny Foster (Bobbi) of Charleston; sister Marilyn Paxton of Lynn Haven, FL and brother James Claar of Hiawassee, GA; 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Bob was retired from C & P Telephone/Bell Atlantic after 45 years of service. He was an active Kiwanis member holding many positions with the organization for over 46 years. He was WV District Governor, Division 10 Lt. Governor and three-time President of the West Charleston Club. He received the Zeller Award in 2014 from Kiwanis International for his distinguished service. Bob had a personal commitment to civic and community service which included fund raising and services helping children in many places, in many ways.
A joint visitation for Bob and Gwenn will be held at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m., with service following at 12 Noon, officiated by Pastor Richard Thompson..
A private family ceremony and burial will be held at Graceland Memorial Park.