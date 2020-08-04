PASTOR ROGER GLENN MULLINS, 79, of Charleston went to Heaven on July 31, 2020, after almost 63 years of victorious living for God.
He was born in Wevaco, WV to late parents Abraham Mullins and Lillian Hatfield Mullins Wawrzyniak. He was preceded in death by sisters, Aileen Daddysman and Maxine Price, brothers, John "Jack" and Noah "Pudgie." Surviving him are his brothers Ira Lee and Larry and his sister, Beulah "Boots" Squires, who, along with her husband, Paul, provided a childhood home for him. He loved and was loved by and will be missed by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn McCracken Mullins, and their three children: daughter Lori Keen, her husband Glenn, and their daughter Ivy; daughter Jodie Harman, her husband Gale, and their daughters, Katie (Justin) Cochran and Hannah Thompson, and their son Daniel "Trey"; son John Mullins, his wife Melody, and their sons Jonathan and Justin (Chloe) and their daughter Britany. He greatly loved his great grandson, Braxton Cochran, and was looking forward to the arrival of his second great grandson this fall from Justin and Chloe.
Roger served his country in the US Navy and worked at US Steel and WV Steel before becoming a full-time pastor of several churches and director of Union Mission's Crossroads from where he retired after 19 years of service. He had a heart of compassion and concern for the needs of others as evidenced in his daily prayers. He provided a secure and happy home for his wife and children and brought them up to love and serve the Lord. This month he would have celebrated 50 years of ministry. Roger was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Charleston.
Service will be 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 4th, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview, WV. Family visitation will begin at 4 o'clock and friend visitation from 5 to 7. The service will be livestreamed via livestream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mpbcwv/. Burial with military honors will be Wednesday at 11:00 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Officiating will be Roger's pastor, Rev. Travis Bradley; Evangelist Glenn Mathews; and Roger's son, Rev. John Mullins. Singers Rev. Charles Quigley and the Sampson family. Masks and social distancing are required. Masks will be provided. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is in charge of arrangements.