ROGER THURMAN BAIRD, 84, died peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born January 8, 1936 and was the son of the late Ruth (Thomas) Baird and Bartlett Baird of Charleston. Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Linda.
Surviving, husband and longtime partner, Shannon (Shan) Cutright.
Roger graduated from Charleston High School and Marshall University with a degree in business finance. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Charleston prior to its merger with Trinity
Evangelical Lutheran Church, and continued his faithful service after that merger. He was an avid supporter of Rea of Hope and served on its board of directors for several years. Roger the quintessential gentleman. He will sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
Memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare, Trinity Lutheran Church, or in Roger' memory to the charity of the donor's choice.
Per Roger's request, there will be no service. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.