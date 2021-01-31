Rose Helen Alexander

ROSE HELEN WIERSTEINER ALEXANDER, 89, of Charleston, West Virginia passed away on January 27, 2021.
Rose was born in Charleston WV, October 5, 1931, tothe late Herman and Helen Anderson Wiersteiner.
Rose was a member of the Class of 1950 from Charleston Catholic High School. She was employed by the Kanawha County Voters Registration Office until she became a stay-at-home mother to her five children. Rose was a lifelong member of the St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was active for many years in the Elk River Road Garden Club as well as the Mink Shoals Extension Homemakers, where she was the Homemaker of the Year in 1998. She was an active CEOS member from 1972 to present member-at-large.For 35 years, she lead weekly exercise sessions with the Elk Valley Exercise Class.
She was married to her loving husband, Philip, for 63 years. He preceded her in death in January 2018.
Surviving children Jo Ann Dever of Franklin, Paul (Julie) of Smithville, Ohio, Raymond (Alleise) of Summersville, Melissa Ramsey of Charleston and Janet (Clarence) Terry of Dunbar.
Rose's blessings were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eight grandchildren, Philip (Angie) Dever, Janice (J.D.) Heavner, Aaron (Kendra) Alexander, Michael (Breanne) Alexander, Lindsey (Chase) Baldwin, Emily Brazill, Meredith (Ricky) Craig, and Daniel Ramsey. And her 13 great grandchildren, Dakota, Lydia, Katie, Hannah, Ainsley, Avery, Kinley, Ty, Callie, Paige, Boyd, Douglas and Ellia.
Preceeding her in death were her three brothers, Joseph H., Carl A., and F. David Wiersteiner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon Monday February 1, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Charleston, with Father Tijo George and Deacon David Wuletich officiating. Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service at the church. Final resting place will be at the Elk Hills Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel.
Bollinger Funeral Home in charge arrangements. Due to COVID-19 and out of respect for others, we require face coverings and to maintain social distancing at all times.