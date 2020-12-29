ROSEMARY WEHRLE MONROE, age 87, joined her soul mate "Jimmy" in heaven on December 22, 2020, after a long, 7 year battle with heart disease, and a short battle with Covid-19.
Rosemary was the daughter of the late Louis Cameron Wehrle and Vivian Dormer Fierbaugh Wehrle. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 40+ years, Paul James "Jim" Monroe, brother George Wehrle (Virginia) and sister Ella May Wehrle Pauley (John). She is survived by her brother Stacy Wehrle (Alice) of Huntington, WV, children Paul James Monroe II (Yolanda) of Sissonville, WV, Cameron Monroe (Susan), Vivian Monroe Lowe (Ken), and Malina Monroe Burdette (Kevin) all of Charleston, WV, and grandsons Paul James "PJ" Monroe III of Knoxville, TN, and Adam Monroe of Charleston, WV. Rosemary also left behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends of her children that considered her a second mother.
Rosemary loved music and being in the band all through her school years. She was a majorette, beauty queen, avid swimmer, and loved playing sports at the YWCA growing up. Her family had a camp in Clay County on the Elk River, where a lot of memories were made as a teenager all the way up to her adult years. Rosemary was a proud graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School c/o 1951.She was a member of her reunion committee and cherished her friendship with her classmates and the "Lunch bunch". Rosemary was involved in many different activities and organizations such as PTA and Watts Elementary, Eastern Star, Shriners Widows, VFW women's org, Business Womens of America (where she was voted Woman of the year several times), lifetime member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, and on October 31st, for over 50+ years, she was the witch on the west side giving out hot chocolate and you could hear her scream from many blocks away!
Her funeral arrangements are being handled by Bollinger Funeral Home on Charleston's West Side. The service will be December 29, 2020. She will be laid to eternal rest at Elk Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 805 Price St, Charleston, WV 25302.