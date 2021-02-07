SANDRA J. MORGAN "SANDY", 73, of Charleston, passed away very unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
Sandy was the only child born to her predeceased parents, Alfred and Ann Morgan on May 29, 1947.
She is survived by cousins, Larry Kemper, his sons, Chris and Andrew Kemper and Andrew's wife, Nicole , other distant cousins, as well as close neighbors, Scott Foley and Clyde McComas.
Sandy was a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, where her mother was a charter member. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in 1965, and attended Marshall and West Virginia State Universities. In her earlier work career, she worked in Kroger's main office. In 1973, she began working for Union Carbide/Dow (as one of Carbide's fastest typists) in various positions; Construction, Engineering, EH&S, and finally, in her last position at Dow as Site Executive Administrator for Site Leader, Alan Fowler, where she retired in 2008 after 35 years of service. Upon retiring, she worked as admin for the WV Legislature and receptionist for tax prep for senior citizens. With an innate volunteer spirit, she served on the South Charleston Museum Board, and volunteered for the Children's Home Society's Davis Child Shelter for over 15 years as well as an active member of the advisory council, she served on the Board of Directors for many years, and in 2019 became a Director Emeritus for the Children's Home Society,
Sandy was an exceptional person who "wore many hats". She was an active tennis player, where she was a member of the former Carbide Tennis Club; a skier, an excellent photographer, documenting many Carbide events on film as well as kindly volunteering to photograph many friends' family celebrations.
She was a "world traveler", who traveled extensively over the United States and foreign countries.
Travels to her precious West Virginia scenic spots provided her beautiful photographic opportunities. Sandy was our state's best ambassador. Her vast knowledge of its highways and by-ways became an information source to many who were planning state vacation trips.
While Sandy was an only child, she became a "sister" to many of her friends, especially three of her work friends, Beverly Meadows, Barbara Moore, and Peggy Thompson, to whom she became an integral part of their families, and whose loyal and generous friendship was deeply cherished, leaving a deep void in their lives.
This world was blessed by having Sandy in it. ~ RIP Dear Friend ~ There will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice ~ Bollinger Funeral Home is serving the family