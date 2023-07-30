Shawn Arthur Smith Jul 30, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Bollinger Funeral Home 420 Lee St W Charleston, WV 25302 (304) 343-4200Website SHAWN ARTHUR SMITH, 68, of Alum Creek, departed this life Friday, July 28, 2023 in Milton, WV.Celebration of life memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home with Fred Drennen officiating.You can make condolences and find a full obituary at www.bollingerfuneralhome.com.Bollinger Funeral Home - 420 Lee Street, W., Charleston, WV 25302 is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Latest News Introducing the Weekend Gazette-Mail: What you need to know Live Life Fully: Are you tired of taking care of everything? Smell the Coffee: Filling up my senses Vines & Vittles: Keep peeling that onion R.A. Tea Mathews: When all is lost, go to the Rock Azel Griswold: Thoughts on Charleston after a year back (Opinion) Joe Manzo: Have you considered a career in slavery? (Opinion) Erin Norman: Politics at the table no longer taboo for women (Opinion) Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety Children's programs heat up this summer at Kanawha County Public Library