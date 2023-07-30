Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Shawn Arthur Smith

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

SHAWN ARTHUR SMITH, 68, of Alum Creek, departed this life Friday, July 28, 2023 in Milton, WV.

Celebration of life memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home with Fred Drennen officiating.

