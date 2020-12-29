Shayla Stephenson

SHAYLA N. STEPHENSON, 28, of Charleston, died Wednesday December 16, 2020. She was born February 19, 1992.
Surviving, daughters, 10 yr old, Taryiah Hogan, 7yr old, Tierra Hogan; soul-mate, Terrick Hogan; mother, Mary Stephenson; sisters, Jalynn and Kaelin Stephenson; brother, Eddie Williams; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 pm Wednesday, December 30, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, WV 25302. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to the Covid pandemic, please practice social distancing and please wear a mask as a limited amount of people at a time are permitted inside.