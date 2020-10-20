SYLVIA MAE PARKER WALLS, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Sib, as she was known by family and friends, had just turned 92 on September 22. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emma Thomas Parker. She was married to the love of her life, Billy Earl Walls and had 50 wonderful years together until the Lord called him home in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, Marguerite, Marie and Dorothy, as well as a baby daughter, Helen Fay Walls; grandson, Jonathan Foster; son-in-law, William Pierson.
Left to cherish her memory are seven children, Barbara Pierson, Ronald (Mary), Kathy Bailey (Ronnie), James (Karen), Pam Ranson (Tommy), Billie Jo (Sam), Claude (Pam). Sib also leaves behind 23 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.
She attended Stonewall Jackson High School and loved to bowl where she was on several leagues throughout the years. Sib enjoyed working puzzles, playing Bingo and Rummy with family and friends.
She began working at an early age, first at the Tip Top Drive Inn and later worked at the Charleston Civic Center before retiring. We will forever be grateful to our sisters, Barbara, Billie Jo and brother, Jimbo, for their care of mom in her final years. Also a big thank you to the Hospice Nurses for their wonderful care that was given to our mother.
There will be a graveside service for immediate family, but no visitation will be held per our mother's request. We would also like to thank everyone who called or sent cards to mom while she was still with us. They were greatly appreciated far more than you will ever know. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV, 25387
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements..