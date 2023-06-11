Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
TEDDY LEO SIGMAN, 81, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House.
Ted was born on January 11, 1942 in Hometown, WV and was raised in Bancroft, WV.
Ted was a former active member of Oakridge Bible Church for 30 years then became a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He was a longtime employee of FMC in Nitro, worked at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was a long time member of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department and former fire chief, before retiring as a school bus driver for Kanawha County Schools. He enjoyed playing senior softball and went to the senior Olympics.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Reba Sigman and granddaughter Riley Paas.
He is survived by his loving wife Debbie Sigman, children Stephanie (Rob) Hill, Ed Sigman, Teddy (Carrie) Sigman, and Allison (Alex) Paas, grandchildren Tyler Merrill, Sadie Sigman, Skylar Sigman, and Noah Paas, and siblings Ben (Regina) Sigman, Shirley (Randy) Platt, and Michael (Karen) Sigman.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hubbard Hospice House, CAMC Memorial Hospital floor 5 front, Kanawha Valley Senior Services, and his caregivers Patty Clendenin, and Debbie Walls.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV.
Family and friends will gather two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bollinger Funeral Home-420 Lee Street, W., Charleston, WV 25302 is assisting the family with arrangements.