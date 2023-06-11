Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

TEDDY LEO SIGMAN, 81, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord on June 6, 2023 at the Hubbard Hospice House.

Ted was born on January 11, 1942 in Hometown, WV and was raised in Bancroft, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you