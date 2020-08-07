TERRY LEWIS ARTHUR, (aka Wolfman T.) came into this world on January 31st 1953. He went to his eternal heavenly home on August 4th, 2020. Terry was and is a beautiful soul who shone a beacon of light and joy for all those he was around. He showed kindness to and tried to encourage all he met. He loved music, watching westerns and action films, his cats and spending time with family and friends.
Terry was licensed as and worked as a Master Electrician for both businesses and individuals for many years. He sometimes performed work for free for those who needed things done but couldn't afford it. He worked as a coal miner for several years in his twenties and enjoyed hosting karaoke at various venues around town.
He was preceded in death by his wonderful parents Lewis and Loraine Arthur, his grandparents and beloved aunts and uncles. He is survived by his son Jason Arthur, daughter in law Brandy and his Grandson Colton Arthur. He is also survived by his loving sister Mary Stewart, his niece Stephanie Holstein and her husband Gary Holstein Jr. In addition he is survived by his nephew Terry Fair Jr and many adoring friends and family. He leaves behind his partner Kathy Woodrum and her children, David, Chris, Amanda and Kim whose care and kindness helped enable him to stay in his own home in his final days. He also leaves behind dear friends Kathy Hammond and Donna Williams who showed him many kindnesses throughout the years. The family would also like to thank hospice staff for all their help and compassion.
One of his favorite sayings that he would share with family and friends was "No stopping keep rocking!" His message was just to keep going no matter what was going on in your life.
We will all miss you dear Terry. We love you and will see you on the other side!
Service will be 12:00 noon Monday, August 10, 2020, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, WV