THERESA AGNES WITHROW, 93, of Charleston, passed away Monday September 6, 2021. She was born March 20, 1928 in Quick, WV and was raised in Kanawha County. Theresa graduated from Charleston Catholic High School and was a long-standing member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Charleston. She met the love of her life, Harold, to whom she was married for 68 years, at the North Charleston Skating Rink and he was her best fishing buddy.
She was a homemaker, loving wife, devoted mother, nanny, friend., and neighbor. She was known as the "Cake Lady".
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Withrow; parents, William Albert Smolder and Margaret Sophie (Weirsteiner) Smolder; brothers, Edward, Vincent, Clement; sisters, Catherine Smith and Rita Bailey.
Surviving, sons, James Edward (Brenda), Robert Lee (Toni); daughter, Diane Blount (Junior); brother, James P. Smolder; sister-in-law, Mary Arthur; 6 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside committal drive-side service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 10, at Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes, with Father Tom Kalapurackal officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1001 Sixth St. Charleston, WV 25302
