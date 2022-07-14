Bollinger Funeral Home
THOMAS ARNOLD CUTLIP was born in Braxton County on August 28, 1941, and passed peacefully on Monday, July 11, at Harmony at Southridge in South Charleston after a short illness. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Jean Cutlip, his parents, Burdette and Elouise Cutlip, and is survived by sisters Libby Costanzo and Brenda Hallinan, daughters Jill (Michael Drennen) and Leslie (Daniel Bowles), and six granddaughters: Kayla (Will Ferguson), Jordan (Jimmy Phloykaew), Michaellynn (Milton Charles), Laura Beth Drennen, Macy Bowles, and Emerson Bowles.
Tom graduated from Charleston High School in 1959, finished a degree in Business Administration from Morris Harvey College in 1964, and was employed at Kelley's Men's Shop, a fixture for fine men's clothing on Charleston's west side. Tom was dedicated to his craft and gradually worked his way up from sales to management, taking great pride in outfitting Charleston's professionals for more than 40 years.
Tom met Betty in 1961 and they were married in 1964. He was a loving husband and father, cherishing the time spent with their daughters and granddaughters over the years. Above all else, he valued education and worked hard to leave a lasting legacy of learning for his family.
Tom was a man of God and a faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Bigley Avenue. He was also an avid WVU fan, an enthusiastic hunter, and a talented skeet shooter. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his friends at WV Clays, a shooting club that he helped to build after moving from a previous club in Teays Valley in 2009.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston. Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mt. Calvary, Hospice of Charleston, and WV Clays.
Bollinger Funeral Home of Charleston is handling the arrangements.