THOMAS DAVID WHITE, 64, of Charleston, son of the late Calvin and Dorothy White, died Thursday July 2, 2020 at Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, WV. He was a longtime and faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston, and a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School. Tom was a former employee of Charleston Acoustics for many years and enjoyed golfing. In his later years he selflessly gave up his job to care for his parents during their illnesses. He was also preceded in death by a cousin, Debbie.
Surviving, brother, Donald White; sister, Peggy Newman (Rick); nephews and nieces, Shawn Newman, Julie Newman, Jason White.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1000 6th St. Charleston, WV 25302, with Rev. Tijo George officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, WV is handling the arrangements.