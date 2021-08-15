THOMAS SCOTT HOLCOMB, JR, 95, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at CAMC after a short illness. He was born on September 24, 1925 in Charleston, WV. His parents were Thomas S. and Stella Skaggs Holcomb. He was predeceased by Eadie, his loving wife of 60 years. Also preceding him in death were his siblings Glenna Jones, Nancy Murray, and J. Marshall Holcomb.
Tom graduated from Charleston High in 1943 at the age of 17 and immediately enlisted in the Navy to defend his country during WWII. He served on the destroyer, USS Barton DD-722. He was in the battles of Normandy on D-day, Cherbourg in the Atlantic,Okinawa in the Pacific and several lesser-knownbattles. He was always proud that the Barton was the only ship that never lost a man.
After returning from the war in 1946, Tom attended Marshall University. After college he managed the Charleston Roofing Company and later went into business with his father working for Ohio State Life for 24 years.
He was very active in Baptist Temple throughout his life. He attended BYF and was on the basketball and bowling teams. He served on many boards over the years, was treasurer, set up the churches Historical (Heritage) room and then became the maintenance superintendent. He took pride in his church and his faith.
Tom and his wife, Eadie, enjoyed square dancing with the Starlite Squares for 14 years. They were blessed totravel later in life. They attended the 50th anniversary of Normandy. It was extremely emotional for all. They also took a cruise to Alaska and went to Niagara Falls. About 5 years ago Tom took his seat on the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, which he said was a highlight in his life.
For 32 years Tom and Eadie's weekend get-away was their camp on the Elk River, where they could relax and enjoy nature and solitude. It also allowed them to spend time with family and friends. Tom could often be found shooting tennis balls out of his homemade rocket entertaining his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He always had such fun with them.
Another pleasure in Tom's life was meeting friends daily for coffee and conversation for 56 years. Fond memories and lifelong friends were made.
In his wife's obituary Tom wrote, "Eadie loved life and everyone loved her." The same can be said of Tom. He will be greatly missed by all he touched throughout his 95 years.
Tom is survived by his two daughters, Carol Holcomb of St. Albans, WV (Tom Willis) and Nancy MiriamStant (Lou) of Nashville, IN. Tom has three grandchildren Zachary (Cindy Zhao) Stant of Albania,Marina Stant and Gabriel Stant, both of Indiana. Tomis also survived by his 2-year-old great grandson and namesake, Thomas Julian Zhao Stant, whom he met for the first time 3 weeks before he died. What a blessing!
Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many, many friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 16 at the Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, West Virginia, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The service will follow at 12 at the church with Dr. Jim Hewitt and the Rev. Archie Snedegar officiating. Due to the increase in Covid cases, Masks and social distancing are mandatory.
The Holcomb family would like to thank the nurses,doctors and staff at the MICU at Memorial Hospital.They are also grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers during this time.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Charleston Baptist Temple 209 Morris Street,Charleston WV 25301 or to Honor Flight, Box L-4016, Columbus Ohio 43260-4016 or on-line at honorflight.org
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, is handling the arrangements.