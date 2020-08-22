VESTA MARTIN, 98, of Charleston passed away at home on August 20.
Born April 5, 1922, in Cottageville, WV, to Louise and Vernon Jones, Vesta and four siblings were raised there and in Point Pleasant, where she met and married her high school sweetheart Elmer Lynn Martin on July 4, 1942. Lynn and Vesta lived briefly in Huntington and Point Pleasant, but spent almost all of their nearly 70 years together in Charleston on Garvin Avenue, Amherst Drive, Ridge Road, and finally Edgewood Summit, where she resided after his 2012 death.
Vesta was also predeceased by her twin sister Vera and brothers Russell, Paul, and Gail; daughter Mary Ann; son Michael; and grandson Jeffrey. She leaves her son Ron (Dianna); daughter Susie (Phil); grandchildren Eric (Casey), Amanda (Varun), and Audrey (Alex); and great-granddaughters Whitney and Madelyn.
Vesta was energetic and practical, a talented seamstress and gardener who devoted every day of her life to her family. Her smile was bright, her nature sweet.
Vesta knew many friends over the years. We thank especially the neighbors and staff at Edgewood Summit, her team of caregivers (Sherry, Janie, Dawn, Whitney, Dee and Kathy), and cat Johnny who blessed her last years here without Lynn.
Should you desire, a memorial gift may be made to HospiceCare. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, will assist the family with a private service to celebrate Vesta's life and mourn her passing.