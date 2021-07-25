WANDAGAY DEW POSTLETHWAIT, 98, of Charleston, met Jesus with open arms on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at CAMC Teays Valley, Hurricane, West Virginia.
She was the daughter of the late William and Daisey Dew.
She was a retired accountant and a long time faithful member of the South Park Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder and a Sunday school teacher. She was a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed teaching vacation Bible School, and was a member of the Quota Club.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Harvey and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving, daughters, Lora Taylor (Jerry), Vicki Jarvis (Michael), Deena Young (Bill); brother, William "Bill" Dew; grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor, Kimberly Slappe (Brian), Taylor Young, Tristan Young, Bryan Jarvis; great grandchildren, Ava Slappe, Styles Slappe.
Service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday July 27, 2021 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, with Elder Jim Southen and Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to South Park Presbyterian Church C/O Jim Southen, 1108 Timberlane Drive, Charleston, WV 24314