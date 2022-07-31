Thank you for Reading.

WILFRED A. (CORKY) SMITH JR., 93, of Charleston WV, passed away on July 27, 2022, at home after a short illness. Corky was born on November 4, 1928 in Bluefield, WV. He was the son of Wilfred A and Ruby Hager Smith. Corky graduated from Beaver High School in 1945 and Bowling Green College of Commerce in 1949. Corky served on active duty with the US Air Force from 1950 til 1953. He remained active in the reserve, and upon moving to Charleston, he became a member of the WV Air National Guard. In 1980, he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Corky also owned Thomas Office Supply and retired from this business in 2012. Corky was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Short Smith; his parents and his brother John Smith.

Surviving, daughters, Kim Smith and her spouse Kim Murphy, of Winfield, WV, Brenda Walker of Dunbar, WV; grandchildren, Todd Burdette, Jennifer Walker and Ben Walker; great grandchildren, Addison Burdette, Davi Burdette, Buck Carroll and Jetta Carroll.

