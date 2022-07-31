Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
WILFRED A. (CORKY) SMITH JR., 93, of Charleston WV, passed away on July 27, 2022, at home after a short illness. Corky was born on November 4, 1928 in Bluefield, WV. He was the son of Wilfred A and Ruby Hager Smith. Corky graduated from Beaver High School in 1945 and Bowling Green College of Commerce in 1949. Corky served on active duty with the US Air Force from 1950 til 1953. He remained active in the reserve, and upon moving to Charleston, he became a member of the WV Air National Guard. In 1980, he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Corky also owned Thomas Office Supply and retired from this business in 2012. Corky was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Short Smith; his parents and his brother John Smith.
Surviving, daughters, Kim Smith and her spouse Kim Murphy, of Winfield, WV, Brenda Walker of Dunbar, WV; grandchildren, Todd Burdette, Jennifer Walker and Ben Walker; great grandchildren, Addison Burdette, Davi Burdette, Buck Carroll and Jetta Carroll.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Immediately following there will be a graveside service for family and friends at Donel C Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice Care of Charleston, WV. The family wants to thank the neighbors (Sue, John, Donna, Mike, Mark, Rick) that have been so kind and generous during the past few years. A very special thank you to Chaz Lynch who has dedicated the last three years in caring for Corky.