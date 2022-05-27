Bollinger Funeral Home
WILLIAM "BILL" MICHAEL CAUFIELD, 73, of Winfield passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He was born November 4, 1948, in Charleston, West Virginia to the late James R. and Elsie M. Caufield.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He served in the United States Navy as well as the United States Army reserves. He received a degree from West Virginia career college, now West Virginia junior college. He was an avid sports fan but especially of Charleston baseball. But his biggest accomplishment was his family.
In addition to his parents, he is proceeded in death by his brother, James R. Caufield Jr; sister-in-law, Peggy S. Caufield; as well as both maternal and paternal grandparents
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol; children, William R. "Rob" (Melissa) and Jason A. (Karen); grandchildren, Kalea and Taylor (Mattie) all of Winfield; grandson, William P. (Alexis) of Cross Lanes; great grandson, Beckett Colson as well as lifelong friend, Ronald "The Gov." Summers of Charleston.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston. Visitation will be two hours to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute, WV.