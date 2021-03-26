WILLIAM "BILL" JARRETT, 88, of Charleston, WV died March 24, 2021 at CAMC Hospice House. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Jenkins Jarrett. He was the only child of Leslie Earl Jarrett and Sadie C. Landreth Jarrett who also preceded him in death.
Bill was born and raised on the west side of Charleston. He was an outstanding athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He set a state record in 1950 in the low hurdles and won three gold medals, one silver and the coveted high point trophy.
Bill went on to play football at WVU where he was tri-captain for the 1964 Sugar Bowl Team. He was also captain of the football team. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears and decided not to play. In 1956 he was drafted in the US Army and served in Germany where he played football for the Army team. He won the most valuable player in the US Army European Southern League.
Coach Jarrett started his coaching career at Elkview High School and went to Stonewall Jackson High School, his alma mater, in 1959. His 1964 team finished the season 12-0 and won the state championship and was considered to be the best football team in state history. Coach Jarrett coached many outstanding players at Stonewall including several who played professional football.
Bill was a unique individual with a great sense of humor. He was a Christian, great husband, son, friend and coach. He will be missed. Due to the covid virus there will be no visitation.
Contributions to Hospice House would be greatly appreciated.
