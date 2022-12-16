Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200 Website
WILLIAM C. KIRK, of Charleston, WV, died at home on December 11, 2022, following a long illness. Born September 27, 1942, at Chesapeake, WV, he was the son of the late Oley and Phealena Pearl Whittaker Kirk. He was a graduate of East Bank High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College.
He also attended Marshall University taking courses towards his master's degree.
He served in the United States Army from 1961-1964 in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. He was a 50 year mason of Salina Lodge #27 in Malden, WV, having obtained the Blue Lodge in the Masons with both the Scottish Rite and the York Rite with the 14th Degree. He was a member with the Beni Kedem Shriners of Charleston, helping drive the van for the Shriners Children's Hospital.
Throughout his life, he was a small business owner, worked at Memorial Hospital, West Virginia Steel, Rax Restaurant, and as a supervisor at West Virginia Workers Compensation, from which he retired.
He was a member of the Charleston Boat Club and after retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling on the waterways in their trawler, the Kirkwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers - Jackson L. Kirk and Robert F. Kirk; and a son, Kevin. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Julie D. Kirk; a son, Christopher (Anastasia); and two step-children - Dawn Surbaugh, and Jonathan Harvey (Laura Koenig). He had six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, several loving nieces and nephews, along with many close friends and neighbors.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, WV, with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.