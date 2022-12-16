Thank you for Reading.

Services

Bollinger Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 343-4200
Website

WILLIAM C. KIRK, of Charleston, WV, died at home on December 11, 2022, following a long illness. Born September 27, 1942, at Chesapeake, WV, he was the son of the late Oley and Phealena Pearl Whittaker Kirk. He was a graduate of East Bank High School, and received his bachelor's degree from Morris Harvey College.

He also attended Marshall University taking courses towards his master's degree.

Tags

Recommended for you