WILLIAM EDWARD BLEVINS, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born to the coal mining family of the late Howard Munsey and Elsie Jane (Wire) Blevins on October 18, 1927, in Boissevain, VA, he was the youngest of four siblings Bernice Blevins Byrns (d), Mack Alexander Blevins (d) and Betty Blevins Kaplan (d). William, better known as Bill, graduated from Elkhorn High, McDowell County, West Virginia in 1945. He received an A.B. in Political Science from Marshall University, Huntington, WV in 1951 as well as an M.P.A. from City University of NY, Baruch School of Business in 1960. Bill was married to Mary Hester Jenkins Blevins on August 25, 1951 until her passing in 2011 and resided with her in West Virginia, Ohio, New York, Michigan (Grosse Pointe), Pennsylvania (Lancaster) at various points in their lives. With the passing of his beloved wife, Mary, Bill moved to Mt. Pleasant, SC to be near his daughter, Jennifer L. Blevins and her husband, Christopher M. Licata.
Bill was employed by Equitable Life from 1951-1966 followed by NBD, now part of JP Morgan, from 1966-1992, rising to become the Executive Officer of Human Resources. One of many highlights of his long, busy and eventful career, was testifying on behalf of NBD to the U.S. Congress on issues related to Labor Relations and Human Resources. Additionally, he represented NBD at an event in the East Room of the White House hosted by then President Jimmy Carter.
Bill was an active participant in many organizations over the years. In Michigan, he was active in leadership and/or Board positions in St. John Health System Senior Services of Michigan, American Society of Employers of Southeastern Michigan, St. John Holy Cross Hospital, Bon Secours Hospital, American Heart Association of Michigan, Board of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Michigan, Board of the American Bankers Association, Urban League of Detroit, Michigan Society for Mental Health, Michigan Diabetes Association, St. John Oxford Institute, Detroit Executive Services Corp., Michigan Bankers Association, Moderator of the Grosse Point Congregational Church, founder of the Michigan Personnel and Industrial Relations Group, AMA Council and Bank Administration Institute. He was a member of the Country Club of Detroit, the Detroit Athletic Club, Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, and the Detroit Economic Club. In Lancaster, PA he was active in leadership and Board positions in the Lancaster Heart and Stroke Foundation, Susquehanna Association for the Blind and Vision Impaired, Lancaster Council of Churches and First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster. While attending Marshall University he was an active member and leader of the Student Senate, Student Body, Lambda Chi Alpha, Omicron Delta Kappa and was recognized in Who's Who Among Students. Bill received an Outstanding Alumnus Award from Marshall University, was a member of the Hall of Fame of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and is listed in Who's Who volumes of "In The World, In America, In Finance and In the Midwest".
He served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1946-1947. He was able to attend college due to the GI Bill and he was given a generous gift of two suits from his superior officer for his notable performance.
Bill loved to travel with his wife Mary and children throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. Both Bill and Mary were active contributors to the HHT Foundation and helped found a Chair at the Yale School of Medicine for HHT supporting the research, education and treatment of those with HHT.
Bill was a dedicated husband to Mary, father to Jeffrey (d), Jennifer and Bradley, his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his loving children, Jennifer (Christopher) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Bradley (Anne) of Marco Island, FL.
Due to COVID, Bill's family will be holding a celebration of his life as circumstances permit. Bill will be buried next to his wife Mary at Mountain View Memorial Park, Charleston, WV. Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, WV is managing the arrangements. They may be reached at (304) 343-4200.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Cure HHT Foundation, specifically, the Jeffrey A. Blevins Memorial Fund. More information on HHT can be found at www.hht.org.