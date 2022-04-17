BONITA ELISE ANDERSON McCLUNG, known as Bonnie, died on March 16 at home in Greenville, SC after a short illness. She was 81.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Julie, and her grandsons, Zachary and Jakob, all of Greenville; her brother, Douglas Anderson, and his wife Sonia, of Marietta, Georgia; their son, Christian and his wife Kathryn, of Cumming, Georgia, and their three sons, and their daughter Alicia, of Brunswick, Georgia; her sister-in-law, Dale, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and her daughter Andrea Anderson and her son; her daughter Deborah Medves, and her daughter Amy Lamphier and her husband Robert and their son; and her stepson Brenton McClung and his wife Maggie and her stepdaughter Kathryn.
She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel, her brother Quentin Anderson, Jr., and her parents, Ruth and Quentin Anderson, Sr.
Bonnie both leaves behind and joins in the Eternal Kingdom more friends than it is possible to name and whom she loved dearly.
Bonnie was a teacher in the public schools of Georgia, Michigan, and primarily West Virginia for more than 50 years. She taught nearly all of the primary grades prior to becoming a reading specialist at Chandler Elementary School, which went on to become Mary Snow Elementary, in Charleston, WV. Teaching was both a vocation and an avocation for Bonnie, who taught the children and grandchildren of some of her original students. She won many awards for service, dedication, and excellence in her field, but would never have told you that herself.
In her later years, she was an indefatigable caretaker to her husband after a fall rendered him a paraplegic.
Bonnie was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi and Delta Kappa Gamma sororities.
A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston, WV on April 23 at 1 p.m., with visitation an hour prior. A drop-in reception will follow this service at Bridge Road Bistro from 2 - 4:30.
A committal service for both Bonnie and Sam will be held at the Peachtree Road United Methodist Church Columbarium in Atlanta, GA, on May 7 at 1 p.m.
For those wishing to honor Bonnie's life, donations may be made to the Alpha Iota chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Station project, which provides a free book each month for a child from birth to five years. Checks should be made out to Alpha Iota with a notation on the check that it is for the Dolly Parton Imagination Station Project and sent to Peggy Sias, Alpha Iota Treasurer, 149 Waterside Circle, Winfield, WV, 25213.