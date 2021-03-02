BONITA LOU ANN (SAWYERS) BURTON of Dunbar WV passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at CAMC due to complications from the Covid19 virus. And it was on that day that the Angels opened the gates of Heaven and the gentle voice of our Lord and Savior said welcome home my child. You have completed your journey from labor to reward.
Known affectionately as Sissie, she was proceeded in death by her parents, Fred and Marcia (Mott) Sawyers (Kincaid). Sissie was a loving mother and is survived by her children Sheri Burton (Dunbar, WV) and Shannon (Kenya) Burton (Charleston, WV) and her brothers and sisters as follows: Robert "Sonny" (Georgeanna) Singer, Fredricka "Ochie" Miller, Jimmy (Doris) Sawyers, William "Weegee" (Yvonne) Sawyers, Dawn (Mike) Jackson, Charles Sawyers, Brian Sawyers, Ellen "Denise" Sawyers , Victor (Pam) Sawyers, Mitizi Kincaid and she also shared a sibling bond with Ernest "Butch" (Yvonne) Howard and Layne Boone. She is cherished as "Nanna" by her 4 grandchildren Khalil and Calijah Burton, Chas, WV. And Malia and Donovan Whiting (Father Ray Whiting), Dunbar, WV., She is also survived by her ex-husband and friend Mike Burton and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many good friends.
Sissie was raised in Institute, WV, and graduated from Dunbar High School. She attended West Virginia State College where she met many lifelong friends. Sissie was a former resident of Columbia, MD and a long-time employee and retiree of Verizon Telephone Company.
Sissie was the "Columbo" of the family. If anyone wanted a name, address, birthday, date, etc., she was often the "go to" person that was called upon for family updates and information. Well known for her famous pound cake, macaroni and cheese, and selflessness, she enjoyed everything and anything focused on her family and friends. In fact, she could never sit-down during family gatherings because she was always busy serving others. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. Even in passing her generosity supersedes the norm; thus she didn't want the expense of fuss of a funeral, in her words, "wasted" on her. The family will inform everyone of any planned memorial at a later date.
Though the battle in this life is over,
Hope is not all lost.
God has you in his favor,
We will keep you in our heart.