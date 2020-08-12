BONNA LEE BAILEY, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away on August 11, 2020 after a brief illness at CAMC General Hospital. She was retired from Highland Hospital.
Preceded in death by her husband Chip Bailey and son Shannon Bailey.
Surviving her is son Keith and daughter In Law Tammy Bailey of Elkview, WV; brothers Jack and Jim Snodgrass; sister Cindy Rocco; 5 grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Bonna will be cremated. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home Charleston, WV is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com