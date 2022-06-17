Bonnie B. Burdette

BONNIE B. STOVER BURDETTE, 82, of Colcord, WV, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at home.
She was born February 12, 1940 in Dakota, WV; she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Mary L. Southard Stover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Benny Stover, Roger Stover, Paul Stover and Earl Jackson Stover.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a member of the Colcord Presbyterian Church.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Charles G. Burdette of Colcord; six children, John Burdette(Wendy), Tonda Williams (Hogan), David Burdette (Cindy), Cami Stover (Jackie), Scott Burdette (Tori), Belinda Burdette (Matt); 15 grandchildren, Jarrod Burdette, Megan Walkup, Brittany Walkup, Taylor Walkup, Jeffrey walkup, Hollie Smarr, Lindsey Hardin, Jenna Davis, Heath Stover, Nicholas Stover, Casey Bolinger, Braden Harrah, Maddy Harrah, Sydney Burdette, Logan Burdette; 23 great-grandchildren, brother Ted Stover and wife, Mary Jane; sister-in-law, Nancy Stover; sister-in law, Judy Evans.
Services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Colcord Presbyterian Church, Colcord, with Pastor Jerry Pauley officiating. Following the services, Bonnie will be laid to rest at the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Friends may gather with the family from 12 p.m., until time of the service Saturday at the church.