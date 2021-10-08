BONNIE (BUNNY) JEAN ADKINS departed our lives peacefully on September 26th, 2021, at Cleveland Metro Area Hospital in Ohio. She will be welcomed in Heaven by her family and friends. Although she has departed our earthly lives, she will never leave our hearts, thoughts, or minds.
She was born in Grassy Meadows, WV June 30th, 1932, to Walter and Ann Birley; she was a 65-year member of Madison Baptist Church, in which she prepared flower arrangements and communion for the congregation, member of the welcoming committee, and a volunteer for the Big News Club. In addition, she was in the Madison Squares Square Dancing Club along with her husband Harry, and many friends, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Wild Wood Garden Club.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Ann Birley, Eunice F. Birley, sister Gale Jeffrey, husband Harry, and daughter Kathy.
Surviving, are her sons Harry and Michelle Adkins of Hewett, and son Thom of Madison, Eight Grandchildren: Neal Adkins of Madison, Trevor and Christy Sigmon, Vanceburg Ky, Shea and Mike Graziano of Gastonia NC, Caleb and Taylor Sigmon of Madison, Chrissy and Jason Elmore of Columbus, OH, Tommi, Leah Adkins of Madison, WV, and Wyatt. Eight Great-grandchildren: Blake Sigmon, Tate, Emi, and Nico Graziano, Haley and Jaden Elmore, and Holden and Luna Sigmon. Niece Teresa and Danny Justice of Madison, WV. Nephews Kip and Karen Jeffrey, Scott, and Linda Jeffrey, and Tim Jeffrey of Pineville, KY, and a multitude of lifetime friends.
Visitation will be held October 9, at Madison Baptist Church at 1 p.m., with the funeral starting at 2 p.m. and graveside services immediately following at Memory Gardens in Low Gap, WV, with Pastor Jim Butcher officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Madison Baptist Church Food Pantry.