BONNIE BURDETTE HAROLD died at home in the early hours of June 5, with family around her after a long illness.
Bonnie was born on February 2, 1943 to William Burdette and Anna Maxine Walker Burdette.
She attended the Millerville School, a one room school in Roane County. She later went on to graduate from Spencer High School.
While briefly working as a waitress in a local Spencer restaurant she met Roy Harold, proprietor of the other local restaurant. They later married and raised 3 daughters.
After a short waitressing career, she went to work for Builders Supply Association. She started as a secretary and learned about the concrete and building supply industry. She became an integral part of the association and when the director who had hired her retired, she was offered the position. She remains the only woman to hold the position of Director.
Bonnie moved the Association forward by helping draft and pass the State of West Virginia's first Mechanic's Lien law which offers protections for building contractors against non-payment for services provided. She became an active and well respected lobbyist for the industry. Bonnie served on both the WV Society of Association Executives and the Business Industry Council of WV. She was a participant in the first class of Leadership of WV. She also worked to advance education programs for skilled trades in WV by working with Skills USA and developing the Northern Promotional Council for concrete and related materials. She assisted in bringing American Concrete Institute educational programs to WV which continues to provide education and certification for technicians and inspectors throughout WV. Perhaps her favorite part of the job, however, was the opportunity to travel. Bonnie loved to visit the association members throughout the state, making friends at every stop. She never failed to remember not only the employees but the names of spouses and children. She was happy to represent the State at national conventions and meetings. Bonnie often invited her daughters and their families to join her on different trips.
Bonnie set a wonderful example of what it is to be a working mother that her daughters all strive to live up to. Her passion for her work provided them with an education on the advantages of concrete over blacktop roads as well as other construction topics. Her home was always open to her daughters and their friends as they grew up. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she always made it extra special for her family. She loved showing her grandchildren the beauty and history of WV. She loved having the family all together whether it was for a holiday or just a summer weekend. She would begin clean-up almost before the last bite of dessert, insisting she just felt better when the kitchen was clean. She taught all of her grandchildren to play Rummy and seemed to take a small measure of delight in outscoring them. The family has many special memories to provide comfort. A former colleague summed up Bonnie both personally and professionally by stating "She had small feet, but she leaves big shoes to fill"
Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother Maxine, father Bill, step- mother Alice Burdette, Brother Ed Burdette, step-brother Bill Brick and step- sister Patty Switzer. She is survived by her daughters and their families: Lisa and Tim Epling and children Jeremy and Claire. Kim Harold Maples and children Jake and Sam, Robin and Pat Lance and children Noah, Ian and Atticus. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in- law, Donna and Rick Haveron and step-brother and sister-in-law Frank and Kay Brick as well as 3 (soon to be 4) great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 11, at 11 a.m., at Eventide Cemetery.
The family would like to suggest donations to St Jude Children's hospital in lieu of flowers. (stjude.org).
There will be a gathering at her home immediately after the service for friends and loved ones to share memories in her honor. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of both the CAMC Cancer Center and HospiceCare for their exceptional care and compassion for Bonnie and her family throughout her illness. (https://www.hospicecarewv.org)
