BONNIE FRANCES STURGEON 83, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was born at Charleston to the late Henry Shirkey and Mary Susan Smith Walker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James H. Sturgeon; sisters, Ruby Carchia and Nancy Moles; brother, Charles Walker.
Bonnie was retired from Crabtree & Evelyn and Stone & Thomas. She was a longtime active member at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans. She was a member of the West Alban Garden Club, Phyllis Asher Fellowship and was a graduate of DuPont High School. Bonnie was also a longtime and faithful member of the Crusader Class at St. Andrew Church.
She was a 20 plus year volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital in the 80's, 90's and even early 2000's. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and dining out with various friends and groups. Most of all she loved her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Sharon "Bubbles" Spradling (Jon T.) of Liberty; son, Jerry A. Walker (Sandy) of Lilburn, GA; sisters, Doris Walker of Charleston, Becky Holstein of St. Albans, Charlotte Crowder of Charleston, Patricia Holley of Buffalo and Carol Boger of Clemons, NC; brothers, Ralph Walker of Charleston and Bobby Walker of Charleston; brother-in-law, John Sturgeon of Charleston. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ashley Walker, Luke Spradling and Nikki Spradling.
Funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, August 28, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, In Memory of Bonnie F. Sturgeon, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177 or Hubbard Hospice House West, In Memory of Bonnie F. Sturgeon, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.